State Highway 1 in Waikato is partially closed after a gas leak in Tirau.

A police spokesperson confirmed the gas leak was called in about 10am today on Rose St.

New Zealand Transport Agency has since closed SH1 between Rose St and Prospect Ave.

There have been a few precautionary evacuations as Fire and Emergency crews deal with the incident.

Advertisement

SH1 TIRAU - GAS LEAK - 11.15AM

Due to a gas leak #SH1 Tirau is closed between Rose St & Prospect Ave (including Hillcrest St & Bridge St) until further notice. Please avoid the area or delay your journey if possible. Updates here: https://t.co/sqNvXU5HxU. ^MF pic.twitter.com/nh5Ai0NTEO — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 11, 2018

Police are also at the scene.