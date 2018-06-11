State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has announced five major appointments in the public service including the movement of Ray Smith, the head of Corrections, to head the Ministry for Primary Industries and a move by Foreign Affairs Secretary Brook Barrington to head the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

• Ray Smith will take over as Director-General of MPI for five years from November 1, 2018 after the retirement of Martyn Dunne.

• Andrew Kibblewhite, who is currently chief executive of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, has been appointed Secretary for Justice head for five years from 1 February 2019.

• Brook Barrington, currently Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Chief Executive, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, has been appointed Chief Executive, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, for five years from 1 February 2019.

• Andrew Bridgman, currently Secretary for Justice, will become Secretary of Defence for five years from 1 July 2019 after Helene Quilter's term expires.

• Paul James, who currently heads the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, will head the Department of Internal Affairs for five years from October 1 2018 following the decision of current Secretary, Colin McDonald, to step down.