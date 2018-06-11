Search and rescue crews are heading to the Coromandel to begin a search for a missing 37-year-old man.

Shannon Earle Makowharemahihi was reported missing from his home in Coromandel on June 1.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Vince Ranger said his disappearance was out of character.

"We've got a crew going up there today to look for him," he said.

Makowharemahihi, who is 175cm tall and of thin build, is possibly in a green 1995 Hiace van registration CNF338.

His family, friends and police were concerned about his safety and described him as a "loving person" on social media.

"Shannon is a very spiritual and private person who often goes into the bush to meditate," Sergeant Andrew Morrison said.

Anyone with information concerning Makowharemahihi is asked to contact Sergeant Andrew Morrison or Constable Dave Hopoi of Coromandel Police on (07) 866 4000.