A person has been seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a power pole north of Tauranga today.

The person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition after the crash on State Highway 2 at the Te Puna Rd roundabout this morning, a police communications spokeswoman said.

The force of the crash, which happened just after 9am, toppled the power pole and cut power to hundreds of homes.

Traffic backs up near the BP at Te Puna on SH2 after a car crashed into a power pole, knocking power out to hundreds. Photo/supplied
Traffic backs up near the BP at Te Puna on SH2 after a car crashed into a power pole, knocking power out to hundreds. Photo/supplied

"It was a single-vehicle crash but other vehicles stopped to help," the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified of the crash.

Power was cut to 679 properties in the Te Puna area as a result.

Naked Meats' Jayden Welten said they were among the properties affected by the power outage.

"We are about to shut up shop. A couple of people have already gone home and, looking across the road, the fire engine is still there," Welten said.

"As soon as it went off, we put everything away so everything can stay cold."

Related articles:

BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Crash and strong winds cut power to 1500 homes

12 Jun, 2018 10:11am
2 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Crash on Tauranga Eastern Link causes traffic mayhem

11 Jun, 2018 8:02am
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Crash on Fraser St, traffic delays

7 Jun, 2018 4:51pm
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Mount Maunganui man receives bravery honour

6 Jun, 2018 7:00pm
3 minutes to read