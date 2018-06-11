Two thieves have been caught on CCTV stealing outdoor furniture from a store on a busy Nelson road.

Security footage shows a male and female walking out of the Wakefield Quay car park and onto the Woodrocks store property at 2.45am on Sunday morning.

After successfully carrying one bench table across the road and into a nearby carpark, the pair of brazen thieves then walked back to the store in an attempt to steal a bench seat.

Two thieves who were caught on CCTV allegedly stealing outdoor furniture have been compared to a Benny Hill episode. Photo / Nelson Snippets

But it was their next move that left Nelson locals bemused and amused.

As the pair attempt to carry the seat across the road, an oncoming car frightens them, forcing the thieves to retreat.

But instead of panicking, the thieves used some quick thinking to avoid suspicion by quickly placing the seat on the footpath and sitting down on the bench as the car drives by.

One of the daring thieves even waved as the car went by, avoiding any attention to their sinister actions.

The brazen thieves are seen sitting on the bench seat before waving at a passing car. Photo / Nelson Snippets

They then quickly get off the seat, pick it up and walk it across the road and into the car park where a getaway car awaits.

While many locals are furious at the brazen thieves actions, some saw the funny side to their sinister act.

"I'm sorry, but when they put the seat down and sit on it. That's the funniest thing I've ever seen," one person wrote on the Nelson Snippets Facebook page.

Another said: "The ole sit down at the bus stop trick...... funny as!!!!.... sorry for the owners though."

One person said the incident reminds them of a Benny Hill episode.

"Hahaha at just dropping the seat and sitting like they were waiting for a bus. Can someone speed up to be a Benny Hill episode please?!"

A person who claims to be the driver going past in the clip wrote on the Nelson Snippets Facebook page that when they saw the thieves sit down and wave, they initially wondered why the shop was still open at 3am.

Following the release of the CCTV footage, one person added the Benny Hill theme Yakety Sax and uploaded it to YouTube.

Management from the Woodrocks art and crafts furniture store have said they do not wish to comment.

The incident is yet to be reported to police.