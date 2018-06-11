A man charged after allegedly ramming a police vehicle has pleaded not guilty to five charges.

Philip Hepehi, 40, from Mangere, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today where he entered not guilty pleas to possession of cannabis, reckless driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, theft and two charges of assault using a motor vehicle.

He was charged after a police vehicle was allegedly rammed head-on in Taupo by a SUV on May 16.

His lawyer, Rob Vigor Brown, asked Judge Greg Hollister-Jones his client be remanded in custody to reappear for a case review hearing on July 25.

Advertisement

Hepehi will apply for electronic-monitored bail on that date.