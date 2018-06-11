Heavy rain and severe gales are causing flooding, slips and closing roads across the North Island.

A deepening sub-tropical low is moving over the Bay of Plenty this morning and brought with it 130mm of rain overnight to the Gisborne Ranges.

The already-sodden Gisborne area is expected to get 150 to 220mm of rain by 4pm today, and peak intensities of 15 to 25mm an hour and thunderstorms are possible.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, the Kaimai Ranges, the Tararua Ranges, and the Kaikoura Ranges.

In Waikato a large slip is blocking the southbound lane of Thames Coast Rd near Whakatete and Ngarimu Bays.

Contractors are working to clear the slip but the road could be closed until midday.

State Highway 2 from Matawai to Te Karaka is closed in many places because of flooding.

About 16 local roads are also closed because of slips and flooding.

There is another slip blocking State Highway 5 at Te Pohue in both directions, near Richmond Rd. Crews are on site working to clear this slip as quickly as possible but delays are expected.

Motorists travelling on SH 5 and SH 2 are urged to take care as roads are down to one lane in some spots.

Air New Zealand has also advised that adverse weather conditions in the North Island may cause disruptions to their services today.

Tolaga Bay suffered severe flooding this month and can expect more heavy rain today. Photo / Supplied

Power is knocked out for 1570 Eastland Network customers after an unsecured trampoline blew into lines in the Te Araroa township. Crews are out working to repair faults, but this will take time.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence advised residents to secure structures like trampolines.

Power was also out in Tolaga Bay. Eastland Network said the cause was unknown and it would be off until at least later today.

Rain watches are also in place in Northland south of the Bay of Islands, Auckland and Great Barrier Island, Waikato north of Hamilton, Taupo, Taihape, and the eastern hills of Wellington.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A deep low pressure moves across the country tomorrow bringing gale force winds.

Also, watch out for strong winds in Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Taihape, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatu and Kapiti-Horowhenua, and the Marlborough Sounds.

Gusts of up to 120km/h are forcast in these areas, which could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Wind watches are also in place for Great Barrier Island, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, eastern Waikato, Gisborne, Taumarunui, Hawke's Bay, Nelson, Buller and Wellington.

The Gisborne District Council said the city's wastewater network has again been flooded with large volumes of stormwater from residential properties.

To prevent sewage from overflowing back into homes and onto roads, causing a significant health risk, emergency sewer valves were opened.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the rain will ease in Northland, Auckland and Coromandel later today, but remain pretty wet and windy for most other places.

However the South Island is looking a bit better, with cloud and a bit of rain and drizzle forecast in the east.

Tomorrow, there is a high chance of heavy rainfalls over Hawke's Bay, the Kaikoura Coast and coastal areas of north Canterbury, but the low should move away to the southeast on Thursday, bringing more settled weather.

SH5 TE POHUE - SLIP - 6:00AM



A #slip is BLOCKING the road in both directions near Richmond Road. Our crews are on site working to clear this slip as quickly as possible. Please expect #delays through the area. ^EL pic.twitter.com/Jw5CI7WUI9 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) June 11, 2018

Today's forecast

• Whangarei: A few showers gradually clearing. Westerlies. High 17C / Low 10C.

• Auckland: Periods of rain, possibly heavy, easing afternoon.

Strong southwesterly, gusting 90 km/h, easing afternoon. High 16C / Low 12C.

• Tauranga: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Gale southeast turning gale northeast late morning, then northwest by evening. High 17C / Low 12C.

• Hamilton: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Strong southerlies turn westerly. High 16C / Low 11C.

• New Plymouth: Rain at times. Strong southeast, gusting 120 km/h, easing evening. High 16C / Low 12C.

• Napier: Rain, possible thunderstorms until evening. Strong southeast gusting 100 km/h, easing to northeast midday. High 17C / Low 13C.

• Wellington: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Gale southeasterlies gusting 100 km/h, easing evening. High 13C / Low 11C.

• Nelson: Cloudy. A few spots of rain developing in the morning. Gusty southerlies. High 14C / Low 10C.

• Christchurch: Cloudy. A few spots of drizzle, turning to rain afternoon. Southerly breezes. High 10C / Low 7C.

• Dunedin: Cloudy with northeasterlies. High 10C / Low 8C.