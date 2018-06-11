Armed police have responded to reports of a person threatening to use a firearm in Auckland's North Shore.

A police spokeswoman said police responded around 5pm to a report of a person "threatening to use firearms" and who was "armed with knives" on Holt Ave in the suburb of Torbay.

After negotiating with the person involved police took the person back to the police station. The person was now assisting police with their inquiries.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Advertisement

A witness said armed police were stationed near Deep Creek Rd, which connects to Holt Ave.