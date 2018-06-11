Friends and family of a Coromandel man who has been missing for 10 days are concerned for his safety.

Shannon Earle Makowharemahihi, 37, was last seen on June 1 and friends and family said his disappearance was out of character.

Makowharemahihi has been described as a very spiritual and private person who often went into the bush to meditate. He has been reported missing from his Coromandel home.

Police say he may been in a white 1995 Hiace van with the registration CNF338 and is 175cm tall and of thin build.

Advertisement

Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Sergeant Andrew Morrison or Constable Dave Hopoi at Coromandel Police station.