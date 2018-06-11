A second man has been arrested over the aggravated robbery of a Hastings bar on June 1.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Wellington yesterday, and appeared in Wellington District Court earlier today on charges on aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Another man, aged 32, was arrested on the day Magpies bar was robbed and charged with aggravated robbery.

He was due to appear in Hastings District Court again on June 26.

The incident triggered an armed offenders' callout and led to a standoff on a residential street where two offenders were reportedly hiding. Local schools were put into lockdown.

The offenders entered the bar at about midday, demanding cash. One man was taken into custody at around 3:30pm.

There have been more than 40 robberies in Hawke's Bay so far this year. The robbery of a Mobil station in Havelock North last week was believed to be the 42nd in the region in 2018.