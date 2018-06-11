A former member of a popular Kiwi music group has denied a charge relating to domestic violence.

The entertainer was kicked out of the band last month after allegations of the assault came out on Facebook.

He appeared in a court in the Wellington Region today and pleaded not guilty to a charge of male assaults female.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Hall put forth a "resolution proposal" asking for a reduced charge to be considered.

The defence had asked the matter be adjourned so the proposal could be considered before a plea was made, but Judge Mary O'Dwyer said the case had been adjourned without plea too many times and would not allow it to happen again.

The defendant then entered a not guilty plea.

An interim suppression order continues for the case, meaning the man's name cannot be revealed.

Hall argued the publication of his name would cause extreme financial hardship to the rest of the band and has already done so.

The alleged assault has nothing to do with the band.

Judge O'Dwyer allowed suppression to continue so the band could decide how to handle the effect of the allegation against their former member.

The matter has been remanded to June 25 for discussion on the resolution proposal that has been put forward.