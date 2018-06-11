An envelope containing white powder sent to Paul Eagle's electorate office in Wellington sparked a police call-out this afternoon.

But it turned out to be an innocent letter from an elderly constituent.

Police and Fire and Emergency were this afternoon at Labour MP Paul Eagle's electorate office on Riddiford St in the suburb of Newtown after an envelope with what was thought to be white powder inside was delivered this afternoon.

Police were now at the scene conducting investigations. Fire and Emergency also confirmed they were in attendance with a hazardous materials unit to assist police.

Paul Eagle said only one staff member was in the office at the time and opened the brown envelope addressed to him - which had white marks inside.

Eagle said it turned out to be a false alarm and the white marks were actually chalk marks.

The letter was from an elderly lady wanting some advice, he said.

Eagle said it was pleasing to see the emergency services respond so quickly.