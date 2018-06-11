Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will be basing herself in Auckland for the rest of the week as her due date draws near.

She said she would be within vehicle distance of hospital, saying it had been pointed out she may be "tempting fate" not to be close to home.

Ardern made the comments at the beginning of her regular weekly media briefing following Cabinet today.

Ardern touched on her pregnancy, admitting she was excited about the upcoming birth.

She also said picking a name was going "terribly".

Ardern announced that the future of New Zealand's deployment in Afghanistan, 11 trainers, was discussed at Cabinet.

It had decided to extend the deployment, which was due to end, until September to give the Government more time to consider its deployments in the region.

Ardern said a decision would be made on Iraq after any decision on Afghanistan.

The Government would also announce its decision on Waikeria Prison on Wednesday.

Ardern said it was agreed that the current system of locking up "low-level" criminals" was not working.

The Government has already flagged that Waikeria would not be turned into a "mega-prison", despite a rapidly growing prison population and a strained Corrections system.

On Justice Minister Andrew Little's backtrack today on the Three Strikes law repeal, Ardern said it would have been better to wait until a Cabinet decision had been made.

Little today announced he would not be taking the proposal to Cabinet after New Zealand First objections. It came just a week after saying he was taking the proposal to Cabinet as part of wider justice reforms.

"We are a Government that is committed to moving away from a US style justice system."

Little had been open about the fact NZ First had issues with Three Strikes.

Ardern said Little had always intended all the justice reforms be considered together and not in a piecemeal fashion.

"Every day we continue to have discussions, that's what coalition governments do."

Discussing the North Korea-US talks in Singapore, Ardern said everyone hoped for a positive outcome.

Ardern said Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis had apologised to her for some of the language he used at a select committee last week.

Davis was described as "vacant" by National after he refused to answer some questions about his portfolio. He also called National MP Jacqui Dean "hysterical" when she asked a question.

Ardern said she expected ministers to answer questions at select committee but no further.