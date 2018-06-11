The owner of one of two rottweilers that attacked an autistic man in Southland yesterday is facing having his "best friend" put down - but insists the "lovely" dogs are not at fault.

The dog's owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald he'd been to the council this morning to try find out the fate of his dog after the prolonged attack in Winton yesterday afternoon.

Oliver Beaumont, 22, was attacked while walking near his family's home on Great North Rd about 1pm.

The attack lasted at least five minutes and the victim suffered extensive bite marks to his face and puncture wounds on his arms when he was set upon by two fully grown rottweilers, one male and one female.

He was taken to Southland Hospital where he had surgery, and is now in a stable condition.

The owner of the female dog, named Zara, said the victim had allegedly opened his gate and entered his property at the time of the attack.

"The person who was attacked should never have opened the gate and should never have been on my property," the owner said.

He and his partner owned the female dog, while the male dog belonged to his partner's father.

They were yet to determine whether both dogs were involved in the attack, and were relying on video footage to ascertain this.

Oliver Beaumont was attacked by Rottweilers in Winton yesterday. Photo / Supplied

"Frank's owner is very upset over this. That was his best friend, as Zara is mine.

"They are lovely dogs and very protective of their home. We got the dogs to guard our house and be our forever friends," he said.

"I know other people have put a bad name to rotties, but we are the small handful of rottie owners that loved and looked after them. We are hurting a lot over this.

"I am sorry for what has happened, but we are not bad owners and they are not bad dogs. They were protecting their home like all normal dogs would."

Bruce Halligan from Southland District Council could not confirm whether Beaumont had opened a gate and entered a property with the dog's on it.

Police have been approached for comment.

Halligan said both dogs were now impounded at the council facility and a formal investigation was under way.

"We are in the process of gathering that information at the moment, so at this point in time I cannot give you any definitive information as to what the likely outcome of the process will be.

"The sorts of things that are relevant are establishing the facts of the situation in terms of exactly what happened, and also the attitude of the dog owners - all those things are taken into account when we are assessing the appropriate enforcement action.

"We have real sympathy for the victim and are hoping that he has a speedy recovery," he said.

Rottweilers are not classified within New Zealand's menacing and dangerous dogs list; which includes American pit bull terriers, Brazilian fila, Japanese tosa, dogo argentino and perro de presa canario.

Under the Dog Control Act 1996 a person may, for the purpose of stopping an attack, seize or destroy a dog if a person is attacked by the dog; or a person witnesses the dog attacking any other person, or any stock, poultry, domestic animal, or protected wildlife.

The owner of a dog that makes an attack, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $3000 - in addition to any liability that he or she may incur for any damage caused by the attack.

If the court is satisfied that the dog has committed an attack and that the dog has not been destroyed, the court must make an order for the destruction of the dog unless it is satisfied that the circumstances of the offence were exceptional and do not warrant destruction of the dog.