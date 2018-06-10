One person has died following a crash on State Highway 8 between Pleasant Point and Timaru this morning.

The crash occurred just after 8am between a car and a tractor. The tractor driver died at the scene.

The driver of the car has been transported to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Police spokesperson said police would like to speak to anyone who saw the tractor on State Highway 8 this morning, prior to the crash.

"The tractor was heading towards Timaru, and we're interested in any sightings between 7am and 8am," they said.

Diversions are in place while police work at the crash site, and the road is expected to remain closed for some time yet.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

If you can help, please call Timaru Police on 03 687 9808.