A woman broke her ankle after falling off her board while sliding down sand dunes in Auckland.

Due to the debilitating injury, the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene at Bethells Lake on Saturday afternoon to airlift her to hospital.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew and family gather round a woman who was seriously injured after the fall on Saturday. Photo/AWRH

The woman, in her 40s, was sliding on a board down sand dunes at a height of about 15m when she fell, careering to the bottom.

Helicopter paramedics stabilised the woman before flying her to North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

