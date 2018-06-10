A female motorist has been killed in a crash on a Hawke's Bay road this morning.

Police were called to the serious crash on Tauroa Road, Havelock North, where it was reported a vehicle had gone over a bank.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.35am where it was initially believed someone was trapped.

The driver of the vehicle has died at the scene, a police statement said.

Police said a vehicle with a single occupant had gone down a bank. Officers were also cordoning off Tauroa Rd Reserve to pedestrians.

A spokesperson for St John said they were unable to comment.

One local resident said the first she heard of the incident was when she saw police from outside her bedroom window.

Some locals are trying to enter their houses on the closed road but are being turned away by police.

The Serious Crash Unit was on the way and the road was currently closed.