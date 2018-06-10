A couple of crashes are disrupting traffic heading into Auckland this morning.

The Southern Motorway is experiencing delays after a crash near Ellerslie that was previously blocking a right lane city bound.

The crash has now been cleared, but traffic is heavy in patches from Princes St to Ellerslie.

There was also a crash just after Great North Rd on the Northwestern Motorway which is causing delays.

The crash is clear of lanes, but traffic is heavy heading into the city between Patiki Rd and just after Great North Rd.

Congestion is also building on the Northern Motorway between Greville Rd and Esmonde Rd, on the Southern between Drury and Takanini, and on the Northwestern between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd.