A person has died in a "vicious" house fire in the South Auckland suburb of Mangere Bridge.

Police, firefighters and ambulance services are at the blaze on Church Rd, near the Coronation Rd shopping centre.

Fire and Emergency said it received multiple calls around 9.50pm about a house fire. Firefighters arrived to find the house well alight.

Fire and Emergency confirmed one person, understood to be the sole occupant, has been found dead in the house.

Police were called by Fire and Emergency to assist, a police spokesman said.

Seven fire appliances and three ambulances were on the scene, according to a witness.

Another witness told the Herald she was on her way home at 9.52pm when she glanced out only to see "flames shooting out of the side window".

"The fire was vicious and you could hear explosions as parts of the house caved in and collapsed," Eve Schell told the Herald on Sunday.

A fire risk management officer also attended, Fire and Emergency said.

The fire was essentially out soon after 10.30pm.