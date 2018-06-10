A man has been killed in a crash on an Otago farm this afternoon.

The 50-year-old victim was in a ute when it rolled at a farm in the Dunback area, in the Waitaki district.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Stoneburn Rd, just before 4.30pm.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

A 21-year-old man also in the vehicle was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital for treatment.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the rescue helicopter transported a person with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe NZ have been advised.

The incident is the second fatal accident today.

A man died following a serious crash near Whakatane this morning.

The accident happened on Taneatua Rd about 10.15am.

Police were still working to formally identify the man and inform next of kin.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash and the road has now re-opened.

And a woman was transported to Waikato Hospital by helicopter in a serious condition after a crash in Thames this evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Booms Avenue and Parawau Rd intersection at 6pm.