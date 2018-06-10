There has been an oil spill in Tauranga Harbour.

A reporter at the scene said he could see patches of oil on the surface of the water, near Matapihi rail bridge.

Workers clean up an oil spill in Tauranga Harbour. Photo/George Novak

Stephen Mellor, compliance manager at Bay of Plenty Regional Council, said they got a call at 4pm to the council pollution hotline to say there was oil on the beach at the far tip of Matapihi.

The oil, which appears to be black oil, currently affects an area of shoreline of less than 50m and there is a light sheen on the water, Mellor said.

Advertisement

Staff were out attempting to clear as much of the oily debris as possible before it got dark, and would be back out at first light assessing the scene and finishing any clean-up which was not possible tonight.

"We have responded with our pollution staff. We're manually picking up as much of the oil as we can and getting it into bags, so it ... won't go back basically into the harbour."

He said it was too early to tell what caused this or where the oil came from.

"We're taking notes, taking photographs, and cleaning up the oil."

Oil in the water near the Matapihi Rail Bridge. Photo/George Novak

"We will visually assess the amount of oil that we can see along the whole shoreline and what we can pick up, we will," Mellor said.

"But basically it's just a visual assessment and an estimation of how much. And then we'll go to an investigation phase of where it may have come from."

Workers clean up an oil spill in Tauranga Harbour. Photo/George Novak

"We're just rushing to do as much as we can with the failing light. And we'll come back at first light."

Oil in the water near the Matapihi Rail Bridge. Photo/George Novak

Oil in the water near the Matapihi Rail Bridge. Photo/George Novak

If anyone notices any further areas of oil, people are encouraged to call the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Pollution Hotline on 0800 884 883 to report it.