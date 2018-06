A fire at a Whanganui scrap yard is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency were called to the property on Heads Rd near Gilberd St just after 5pm on Saturday where two cars were on fire.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

Police were also called to the scene and said they were investigating a burglary.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour.