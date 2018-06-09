All Black Vaea Fifita has posted photos of his brave son, who is out of hospital but with a heavily bandaged arm, after he was hurt on a conveyor belt at Auckland Airport.

Fifita, who was part of the All Blacks' victory against France and played the last eight minutes at Eden Park last night, posted two photos on social media this morning, showing the toddler's arm heavily bandaged.

"You're so brave my boy! Happy you're out and ok. I'll see you and your mum at home tonight. Love You Always Son Hangale Havea," he wrote.

Paula, who turns 2 this month, was at the airport with family and was hurt on a conveyor belt. He has been recovering in Middlemore Hospital.

Earlier Fifita said: "He had an operation on his arm and is doing okay. My partner and I would like to thank airport, emergency services and hospital staff for all their support."

Tongan-born Fifita made his debut as an All Black in 2017 against Samoa.