A Toyota car burst into flames after ploughing into the back of another car that was stopped at a police checkpoint in Auckland last night.

The accident occurred at the Patiki Rd off-ramp on the north-western motorway just before 6pm, closing the city-bound off-ramp for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

Due to a crash, the Patiki Road off-ramp is BLOCKED. Please use an alternative route. ^EW pic.twitter.com/t3BhKBw2Fj — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 9, 2018

Nobody was injured in the accident, but the police said the 24-year-old male driver of the Toyota had been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and careless driving. He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on June 29.

The Fire Service attended the accident to extinguish the fire. St John Ambulance also attended the "non-injury" event.