Simon Bridges looked jubilant last night after National won the Northcote byelection - more jubilant than was strictly necessary.

But Bridges had reason to be jubilant because he has always had a lot more to lose from the result than Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - given that National has won the seat for the past five general elections.

A loss for Labour in a seat it has not won since 2002 would have been, and is, business as usual. The Northcote contest will be barely remembered in the annals of byelections.

A loss for National would have been a major setback for a leader who has been in the job for only four months.

The 1362 majority for Dan Bidois was a lot tighter than the 6210 majority for Jonathan Coleman in September.

But as John Key said of the last Australian election, winning ugly is better than losing tidy.

Ardern will certainly claim a victory of sorts for Labour having closed the gap to a marginal seat.

Its candidate, Shanan Halbert, played to his strength as a local voice, and former candidate.

And while the Greens decided to compete against Labour in the local contest, it appears its supporter actually decided to vote tactically for Labour.

One of the most relieved and jubilant faces at the National function was campaign manager and deputy leader Paula Bennett.

As something of an apprentice to Steven Joyce over several campaigns failure was not an option for her survival.

It was Bridges' first electoral test as National Party leader, and while he didn't pass with flying colours, he passed it well enough.