A car that was spotted driving the wrong way on a Wellington on a motorway prompted more than 20 calls to police from concerned drivers.

Wellington Police are seeking sightings of the small white car, which had been travelling north on the southbound lanes near Tawa on SH1 this evening.

Police received more than 20 calls from members of the public about 5pm reporting the car going the wrong way.

The white car clipped another car, causing that one to clip another car. The white car then did a U-turn and carried on travelling south in the correct lanes.

Police estimate it drove the wrong way on the motorway for about 2km.

Police are making inquiries into the actions of the white car, however are also seeking further information from the public.

Anyone who saw this vehicle or has information that may assist police in locating it is asked to email Constable Martin Kelly at mkaj73@police.govt.nz