National has a healthy lead in the Northcote byelection in early voting.

Its candidate Dan Bidois is leading Labour's Shanan Halbert by 790 votes with 45 per cent of the vote counted.

The rest of the pack is well behind. The Greens' Rebekah Jaung has 299 votes and Act's Stephen Berry 94 votes.

Voting closes

Voting has closed in the Northcote byelection and party volunteers are starting to arrive at their functions to watch results come in.

Advanced voting figures could be known by as early as 7.30pm.

And with about 24 per cent of enrolled voters casting advanced votes, they should give an indication of whether it will be close or not.

The byelection will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jonathan Coleman who has held the seat for National since 2005.

He won it in last year's election with a majority of 6210, down from his majority of 9664 in 2014.

Coleman, a former doctor, resigned to take up a role to run the Acurity private hospital.

The two main contenders are National's Dan Bidois, a 35-year-old executive for Foodstuffs, and Labour's Shanan Halbert, also aged 35, and an administrator at Te Wananga o Aotearoa at Mangere.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Simon Bridges will be with their candidates tonight.

Rebekah Jaung stood for the Greens and Stephen Berry for Act.

New Zealand First did not stand a candidate.

Figures released by the Electoral Commission today show that 11,464 of the 48,077 enrolled voters cast a vote in the two weeks of advance voting.

That is up a little on advance voting in the electorate at the September general election which, at 10,755, was just over 22 per cent of voters.

Advance voting in the Northcote byelection was higher than occurred in the Mt Albert by election last year and Mt Roskill's in 2016 but not as high as Northland's in 2015 when National lost the seat to New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.