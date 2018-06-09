Northcote has a new MP - the National Party's Dan Bidois.

With most of the vote counted, Bidois was ahead in tonight's byelection by more than 1200 votes over Labour's Shanan Halbert.

Halbert, an administrator at Te Wananga o Aotearoa at Mangere, has conceded defeat.

Final figures are not yet known but at 8pm Bidois had 7394 votes and Halbert 6368 votes with 72.7 per cent of the vote counted.

Advertisement

Bidois, a 35 year-old Foodstuffs executive, will take over from former Health Minister Jonathan Coleman.

Coleman, a doctor turned Health Minister, resigned to take up a role with Acurity private hospital.

He won Northcote in last year's election with a majority of 6210, down from his majority of 9664 in 2014.

Turnout was down on the general election. Around 21,000 people voted, compared to 36,995 in September.

Bidois is celebrating at the Northcote Rugby Club, alongside National leader Simon Bridges and his wife Natalie.

Halbert is expected at his party's venue The Backyard Pub soon, and will be accompanied by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Rebekah Jaung stood for the Greens and Stephen Berry for Act.

New Zealand First did not stand a candidate.

Voting closes

Voting has closed in the Northcote byelection and party volunteers were watching the results come in.

Figures released by the Electoral Commission today show that 11,464 of the 48,077 enrolled voters cast a vote in the two weeks of advance voting.

That is up a little on advance voting in the electorate at the September general election which, at 10,755, was just over 22 per cent of voters.

Advance voting in the Northcote byelection was higher than occurred in the Mt Albert by election last year and Mt Roskill's in 2016 but not as high as Northland's in 2015 when National lost the seat to New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.