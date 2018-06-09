The stands of Eden Park are filling up as the All Blacks prepare to take on France in the sold out test match this evening.

History will be made at kick-off at 7:30pm when Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett will become the first trio of brothers to start a test together for the All Blacks.

Traffic appears to be flowing freely around the stadium, according to NZTA traffic maps. There is a heavy patch down Dominion Road and traffic down Bond Street in Kingsland is moderately heavy.

Free train travel with your game ticket begins three hours before kickoff and lasts until the end of train services on Saturday night. Remember to keep your game ticket for the ride home.

After the match, services heading west will leave from Morningside and services heading back to the city centre will leave from Kingsland.

A crash on the Northwestern Motorway, eastbound, has closed the Patiki Road off-ramp. NZTA has asked motorists to use another route.

For those who missed out on a ticket to watch the action live at Eden Park, a French fan zone has been set up down at Shed 10 as part of the Renault French Festival.

There will be two giant screens broadcasting the game, 1000 cheeseboards and 2000 litres of beer, according to the French Festival website.

A French market will continue through the night and the game will be followed by a French artist concert to continue the party.

Many other fans are gathering in bars around the country to watch tonight's game.

HeadQuarters Viaduct bar Manager Jesse Berking says they've been busy since before lunch.

Berking says the crowd's been well-behaved thus far.

Tonight will be the first time All Blacks have played France at Eden Park in five years.

The All Blacks are undefeated at Eden Park for 24 years, however the last time they were defeated, it was against the French in 1994.

The All Blacks are the clear favourites to win the match, paying $1.01 on TAB, compared with $15.00 if France takes the win.