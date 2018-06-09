The daycare teacher dismissed after telling her boss she had HIV has spoken of her anguish over losing a job she loved and being made to feel like "a modern-day leper".

Gayle Jonker was fired after 89 days in her job as manager of Learning Adventures daycare in Cobden, on the West Coast.

Her sacking came after she told her employer she was HIV positive.

It led to the company door-knocking on homes in the tiny West Coast settlement where she worked to tell parents she had the illness.

Her employer, Learning Adventures owner Evolve Education, says there is no connection between Jonker's sacking and her having HIV.

Jonker started work as teacher and manager of the Learning Adventures daycare in March, having moved to the West Coast after her partner Ken Manson got a job at the local council.

The new job was exciting, she said, involving a step into managing a centre while being able to continue teaching preschool children.

Jonker had no obligation to disclose that she had HIV and did not. It was well-managed through medication, meaning it was suppressed in her system, undetectable and she was not contagious.

But she also wasn't hiding it.

Speaking out

So when she was asked in early May to speak in a newspaper feature about life with HIV and how much perception and reality changed in relation to the virus, she was happy to do so.

She said one reason she did so because it was important for heterosexual woman to be tested more often. She contracted HIV in 2011 while single.

Ahead of publication, she told her staff as a courtesy and was also planning to let her manager know.

Before getting a chance to make that call, the manager rang, having been told by another of the company's employees.

She was told the company wanted to send a letter informing parents with children at the centre, along with its child illness policy and a pamphlet on HIV.

"They produced this letter and wanted me standing at the door handing it to parents."

Jonker said she couldn't do it and the head teacher took on the role.

But then, the day before the article ran, the company made sure parents of the 41 children at the centre were aware by sending teachers out into the community to door-knock at their homes and deliver the letter and other information.

Families were door-knocked as late as 8pm - well after dark - by their children's teachers and given a letter stating: "Gayle Jonker our newly appointed centre manager has brought to my attention that she is HIV positive.

"Gayle has been diagnosed since 2011 and has assured me she manages her medication and has regular blood tests to ensure she is not infectious.

"I am sure this will come as a surprise to you and you will have some questions and I want to be able to give you the opportunity to read the attached links and information.

Gayle Jonkers with partner Ken Manson.

"As an organisation we do not discriminate against staff with disabilities, in fact we encourage diversity. However, it is our responsibility to advise you how this is going to be managed. Our staff will be given support."

Jonker said the letter was accompanied by a brochure from the NZ Aids Foundation about the U=U campaign (Undetectable Equals Untransmittable) intended for sex partners of people who had HIV.

'Hurt and upset'

Jonker said she was deeply hurt and upset. "I felt completely discriminated against and stigmatised by my company. I was just embarrassed and humiliated.

"I didn't want to go into work on Monday and couldn't sleep for two weeks.

"The first thing about HIV is shame and guilt. You just feel like a freak, the outcast in society - like a modern-day leper. And you think you're going to die."

But learning to manage the illness, taking medication which suppressed the virus and ensured someone with it was not contagious and that it had no health repercussions, meant she could get on with life.

"And then you're okay. And then something like this happens and you go back to 2011 [when she contracted HIV].

"I don't think they can appreciate what they did. I don't think they had any idea how damaging it was. I was in extreme distress. They did it all wrong."

After two weeks of anguish over the process, Jonker said she wrote a lengthy email to the company's senior management explaining how upset she was by its actions and "that it was not okay".

The following Monday - May 28 - Jonker said her regional manager visited the office and raised concerns about issues with her role at the daycare centre.

But Jonker said the issues raised were from her first month or so in the job and hadn't been raised during an earlier meeting with the manager.

The issues were also third-hand complaints and included matters she believed had been resolved among staff, she said.

The performance meeting

Ten days later - June 7 - she was given less than 24 hours' warning of another meeting to discuss performance.

Jonker sent an email ahead of the meeting raising concerns about the suddenness of the meeting and her inability to have a support person present.

She also questioned whether she had received - as her employment contract said she would - "support and guidance" in her role as manager.

The meeting took place yesterday, lasted four minutes and during that time Jonker was fired.

Jonker said one of the reasons given for the sacking was the email she sent in the time between being told of the meeting and the meeting taking place.

She said the company told her there had been a breakdown in the relationship between her and her managers.

Jonker said she believed one reason for the sacking yesterday was that it was her 89th day since starting the job.

The 90-day employment rule gives employers the right to fire staff without giving reasons if the sacking takes place within 90 days of the person starting a job.

Devastated, Junker had to hand over the company credit card, keys to the school, computer and then leave.

"I did my job. I gave it every ounce of energy and time I could. I love working with children. I was so determined to be such a great professional."

Junker said she had spoken out because she believed any teacher sacked from a job had to declare it at future job interviews and it had to be declared to the Education Council of Aotearoa New Zealand.

"I'm not going to have my career ruined because of that."

Junker said she was hugely conflicted over having spoken about her experience of having HIV.

While proud of the piece that was published, she said she believed if she had not then she would still have her job.

"I just think I'm a loser. People that speak up always get knocked down. I should have kept my mouth shut."

Junker said the company's reaction had left her baffled. "HIV is just an illness."

Company - no HIV link

The NZ Herald has approached Learning Adventures and its parent company Evolve Education for comment.

Stuff was told by Evolve chief operating officer Fay Amaral that Jonker's dismissal was not connected to her HIV status.

"It is an employment issue and I cannot comment further. We did not require her to disclose her health status. She chose to disclose this and there was no discrimination."

Amaral would not comment about the company's disclosure of Jonker's having HIV to parents.