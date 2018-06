A hunter has been shot in the leg while duck shooting on a rural property.

Police and St John ambulance were called to the scene in western Southland this morning.

A 46-year-old man was taken to Invercargill Hospital by helicopter but his injury, a shotgun wound, was not life-threatening, police said in a statement.

Several other adults were there when the man was hurt and police are making to confirm exactly how the injury occurred.