Two young men's honesty in returning a lost wallet proves Aotearoa is still filled with "amazing human beings", an Auckland mum says.

Razaan Van Niekerk's husband lost his wallet on Thursday night in Sylvia Park shopping centre's car park after it fell off their child's pram while it was being loaded into their car.

The wallet contained $450 in cash to buy new clothes and food for Eid to mark the end of Ramadan.

However, they noticed a Facebook message from Raman Dhindsa, who had found the wallet with his friend.

The next day Dhindsa and his friend went back to Sylvia Park to return the wallet to the couple with everything still inside - cash included.

"I am overwhelmed by the honesty of these two men and the effort they took to look us up on Facebook," Van Niekerk said.

"We need more amazing human beings like them! I'm blown away!"

Dhindsa and his pal at first refused to accept a small reward from the couple, prompting Van Niekerk to post about their kindness on the Beach Haven and Birkdale Community Facebook page.

"I can't repay their awesome kind honesty, it's priceless! That's why I shared," she said on the page.

Husband Irfaan Ali Abbas said he and his wife didn't realise the wallet had fallen in the darkness because they "have kids and it was cold and we were trying to get them in the car quickly".

When he later returned to the car park with his brother to hunt for the wallet using torches, they looked "a little suspect" and ironically drew the attention of security guards.

After explaining what they were doing, the guards radioed around to see if a wallet had been handed in.

Then they turned to Abbas and said: "Actually if nothing has been handed in, it's gone, you should cancel your cards and just move on".

Abbas resigned himself to losing the cash in the wallet that was to be used to help the family celebrate Eid.

"Typically you would go out and buy new clothes for your family and dress up nice on the day, so that was what the funds were for," he said.

However, little did he know, Dhindsa had already messaged on Facebook saying the wallet was found.

It was not until later in the night he saw the message and arranged to meet the pair the next day.

"It was so honest - they didn't touch anything, the money was still there, everything was in place," Abbas said.

"I offered them a small reward, just a little bit of cash and they just refused. They didn't want to take it at all."

"But I said, 'No, you know what, guys have done the right thing, you are young, you deserve it'."

"They are just really good guys."