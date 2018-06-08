An Auckland grandma is calling on a group of concrete cow rustlers to return the haul of garden ornaments they stole from her front yard.

Royal Oak resident Ann Bancroft's garden is filled with ornaments and has become a famous landmark for passing parents and children.

The avid Waikato Rugby supporter's garden is especially alive with cows.

Cows adorn every spare space: she has a cow letterbox, cows painted on her garage door, cows in the garden and cows throughout her house.

Advertisement

The pride of the herd is Arthur, a large cow statue in her front yard.

But, despite being concreted to the ground, Arthur was stolen overnight on Thursday along with about a half dozen other ornaments.

Bancroft has reported the theft to police but is hoping the community might be able to help find Arthur and return him to her.

"I feel sad that somebody had to make a mess in the garden taking my little friend - I'd love to have him home," she said.

Cows and other ornaments line Ann Bancroft's garden in Royal Oak. Photo/Supplied

She had no idea how the thieves were able to silently cut through Arthur's concrete foundations without anyone hearing or seeing them.

"He has stood in the garden for six years that is why he has become a little bit of a landmark," she said.

"I tried to bring a bit of the country to the city."

Bancroft's niece Lianne Skinner said she had often seen people stop and take photos of Arthur.

"[This] brings [Bancroft] great joy to see the pleasure it gives other people," she said.

She said Arthur's absence had been quickly noticed by passing schoolchildren, who were already commenting on Friday morning "about how he was gone and where was he".

She hopes her aunt is not left chewing the cud over Arthur's loss and that a public appeal helps see him returned.