Police are appealing for sightings of a 23-year-old autistic man reported missing in Wainuiomata overnight.

John Witherden is 175cm tall and of slim build. He's believed to have left his home in Hinau Grove sometime between 10.30pm and midnight.

It's not known what Witherden was wearing when he left home, but he was wearing a singlet and shorts when last seen.



Witherden might not speak if approached by someone he didn't know, police said.



Wainuiomata residents should check around their sections, in case Witherden has sought shelter in a shed or garage.



"If you believe you may have seen John overnight or this morning, or have information which might help us locate him, please call 111 immediately."