A customer satisfaction quiz on Inland Revenue's website has attracted attention for its unique rating style.

"Now for something a bit different," the New Zealand tax department website states.

Seven real faces are pictured with varying emotions and visitors are asked to click on an image of the emotion which best reflects the service they experienced.

The satisfaction survey has been picked up by the Daily Mail, and prompted some surprising reactions from participants.

"Which face best represents how you felt about interacting with Inland Revenue" the prompt says below.

The first image shows a woman who looks happy as she smiles, however the other six photos feature people appearing to be a combination of angry, sad, frightened and confused.

A woman who spotted the peculiar assessment chart posted a screenshot of the website to social media.

"Has anyone else been pressed by misplaced civic obligation to fill out the IRD's online survey? If so, love to hear your opinions on the following section. Are they for real?" she wrote on Facebook.

The customer satisfaction quiz on the tax department website has since attracted attention.

"Bizarre!" replied one friend under the post, while another simply put: "Omg".

"Odd. But definitely number 3," said another person, selecting the a face flooded with fear to best represent calling the tax collecting agent.

The Daily Mail has approached the IRD for further information about the poll.