Western Line train services are running normally this morning after overhead lines were damaged yesterday by a truck.

Services on the Auckland train line were cancelled after a truck struck the lines at the Normanby Rd level crossing, near Mt Eden Prison, about 2pm.

Police said no one was hurt, but traffic was also disrupted after a road was closed while contractors cleaned up the power lines.

Auckland Transport tweeted just before 7am today that the lines had been fixed overnight.

"Services on the Western Line will operate today to normal timetable. Thanks for your patience."