One of two boys said to have assaulted another at a South Auckland high school has been excluded from the school.

The board of trustees of James Cook High School in Manurewa decided on Thursday to exclude the student as a result of the attack on May 28 that sent the boy to hospital.

The 16-year-old victim suffered two black eyes, facial abrasion and an injury to his teeth.

He had been tripped and punched. He fell to the ground in a sealed area and hit his head.

The school's principal, Grant McMillan, said the boy had returned to school.

McMillan said the school and the Ministry of Education would now try to find another school for the boy who had been excluded by the board following a disciplinary hearing.

The other alleged perpetrator had been suspended, pending a board disciplinary hearing.