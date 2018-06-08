Three people are fighting for their lives and another is badly hurt after a car crashed down a bank near Taihape.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service are attending the crash near the central North Island town.

Three rescue choppers are responding to the crash and emergency workers are using ropes in a bid to reach the crash site and rescue the injured.

A vehicle went off Spooners Hill Rd and down a bank about 3.50pm.

The police said three people were critically injured and a fourth suffered moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said a team of rescuers were using ropes to get the victims back up to the road from the crashed vehicle.

The serious crash Unit had been advised, the police said.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance said two helicopters were at the scene; a third was on its way, but might not be required.

It was likely the patients would be flown to Palmerston North Hospital or Whanganui Hospital.