A husband and wife were among six people caught for alleged drink driving at a single alcohol checkpoint in Paraparaumu in an hour and a half.

The wife, aged 55, arrived at the checkpoint on Mazengarb Rd last night to pick up her 54-year-old husband after he allegedly blew above the legal limit. She was breath tested and allegedly found to have an even higher breath alcohol reading than her husband.

The pair, along with the four other alleged drink drivers, will appear in court at a later date. The woman's licence has been suspended for 28 days.

Wellington Road Policing Manager Inspector Jan Craig said it was beyond belief someone would turn up to an alcohol checkpoint, to pick up another drink driver, when they had been drinking themselves.

The checkpoint was in place between 7pm and 9.30pm yesterday.

Five of the six alleged drink drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol between 390 mgms to 701 mgms.

Of those five, two - including a 55-year-old man who was arrested for breaching his bail conditions - received their third strike.

The man who breached his bail will appear in Porirua District Court next Tuesday.

A disqualified driver was also arrested and their vehicle was ordered off the road until a Warrant of Fitness was obtained.

"It's alarming that there are still drivers who are willing to risk harming others in the community by driving whilst impaired," said Craig.

"Our staff are working hard to keep everyone safe on our roads, but we can't do it alone.

"If you are drinking please plan ahead and organise a sober driver or a taxi to get home safely."