It's going to be a long trip home for many Auckland commuters as trains on the Western Line have been cancelled after a truck crashed into power lines and several crashes and a break down are causing delays on the motorways.

Traffic on the Northern Motorway is heavy citybound between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour Bridge and between Greville Rd and Constellation.

A vehicle has broken down just before Lonely Track Rd but isn't blocking any lanes.

A lane was also blocked on the Southern Motorway just prior to the northbound Greenlane east exit.

SH1 SOUTHERN WY - INCIDENT - 4.30PM

NZTA reported the incident has since been cleared.

Earlier, two multi-vehicle crashes on the Southern Motorway southbound - one just after the Mt Wellington on-ramp and another near the Grafton Rd on-ramp - have been cleared but the motorway is congested between the CBD and Princes St and between Redoubt Rd and Takanini. It's also heavy between Princes St an Greenlane northbound.

A crash on Triangle Rd, near the interesection of Don Buck Rd, in Massey has also been cleared but is causing delays.

The Northernwestern and Southwestern Motorways are busy in both directions.

FINAL UPDATE 5.05PM

Earlier this afternoon a truck hitting overhead powerlines at the Normanby Rd level crossing near Mt Eden Prison brought trains on the Western Line to a halt.

A truck has crashed into powerlines at the intersection of Boston Road and Normanby Road.

Police said it would take several hours to fix the lines. NZTA said in its 4.30pm traffic update that trains would be suspended until further notice.

Customers are advised to find alternative transport. Limited replacement buses will run this afternoon.

The truck damaged powerlines above the rail track.



"This is going to affect train services and these have been stopped until further notice," police said.

5:10PM FINAL UPDATE



This #breakdown is now fully CLEAR. ^EL

"There will be disruption to traffic in the area as we have closed the road while contractors clean up the powerlines."

There were no reported injuries.

Auckland Transport spokesman James Ireland says the crash has put a halt on all Western line services.

He said a crew was on the way to start fixing the overhead line, but it was unclear how long this will take.

Ireland said Auckland Transport was trying to find replacement buses for the trains where possible.