No trains will run on the Western Line this afternoon due to a truck hitting the overhead lines at the Normanby Rd level crossing, near the Mt Eden Prison.

The overhead lines are being repaired but it will take several hours to fix them.

Customers are advised to find alternative transport this afternoon. Limited replacement buses will run this afternoon.

The truck damaged powerlines above the rail track.



"This is going to affect train services and these have been stopped until further notice," police said.

"There will be disruption to traffic in the area as we have closed the road while contractors clean up the powerlines."

There were no reported injuries.

Please expect some disruption to scheduled services across the Western line due to an overhead line issue. pic.twitter.com/R7ngjCS9OS — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 8, 2018

Auckland Transport spokesman James Ireland says the crash has put a halt on all Western line services.

He said a crew was on the way to start fixing the overhead line, but it was unclear how long this will take.

Ireland said Auckland Transport was trying to find replacement buses for the trains where possible.