A stroppy calf born more than a month ahead of the calving season is keeping warm with her collection of winter woollies.

Rainbow the calf is only four days old but has already captured the hearts of the Western Bay of Plenty's farming community.

Pongakawa farm assistant Eden Anderton knew Rainbow would need particular attention after she was born prematurely on June 5.

"We didn't know if she was going to make it, but she's pretty stroppy," Anderton said.

Another farm assistant came up with the name but there was no rainbow at the time or anything, Anderton said.

"I think it might be to do with making all the girls on Snapchat go 'awwwww'.

"Everyone thinks she's so cute."

Anderton, who is herself pregnant and due next month, said she had already been collecting baby clothes and was going through them when she got the idea of helping keep the lonely calf warm.

"There were these random woollen children's clothes, so I just took some. I didn't want her to be cold just because she's premature, and because she's alone in the pen, she doesn't have the warmth of the other cows."

Rainbow currently sports two red jumpers, a purple and black jumper and a yellow one too.

"I was going to go into town [today] or Monday and get some more from the op shop. These ones are a little bit tight, and she'll grow out of those pretty quickly," Anderton said.

Rainbow's future was likely to be a bright one as a pet cow at Anderton's property.

"I'm actually building a pen at our house so we can have her at home. That way I don't have to go to work when I'm off to take care of her.

"She will be an annoying pet cow in a herd, which is what happens to pet cows."

At the moment Rainbow is fed twice a day - first thing in the morning and again at night.

"She's just really demanding," Anderton said.

Anderton's antics have approval from the farm owners, who she says "think it's pretty funny".

When the pen is built Rainbow will move to her new home where she will join Anderton and her expanding family.

Calving season usually begins from mid-July.