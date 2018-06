A man is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a bull this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a property in the small town of Ruawai, just south of Dargaville in Northland, shortly after midday.

Fire crews were also called to the scene.

A St John spokesman told the Herald a 70-year-old man was injured in a bull attack.

The victim was taken to the Northland Base Hospital in a moderate condition, the spokesman said.

The fate of the bull is not known.