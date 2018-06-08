Protesters are braving freezing conditions to sleep in shifts around the clock in an historic Golden Bay grandstand that's about to be bulldozed.



The Tasman District Council has confirmed demolition of the 119-year-old Takaka grandstand will get under way on Monday, with a car park by the new recreation centre set to replace it.



Golden Bay Grandstand Restoration Society chairman Noel Baigent says it's been well maintained over the years and meets 95 per cent of national building standards.

"It seats 300 people and this is what we want to save," he says.

"Not just for the seats but for the historic value."

The barrel-vaulted roofed stand is one of just two of its kind left in the country.

A handful of protesters can be seen in a short clip filmed by Baigent, wrapped up warmly sitting in the stand on Friday morning.

Sleeping bags, blankets and Thermoses can also be spotted at the feet of four women taking part in the 24-hour vigil.



Baigent says some spent the night there for the cause despite the "jolly good frost".

The demolition of the grandstand has polarised the sunny district.

Mayor Richard Kempthorne says it needs to be removed so the new Recreation Park Centre development can be completed.