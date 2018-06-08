A cat that survived a 4.5-hour trip from Auckland to New Plymouth has recovered remarkably but is yet to find its owner.

The white and grey long-haired cat made the journey from Orewa to New Plymouth yesterday after clinging on for dear life stuck in a car grille.

An Auckland man made the non-stop 360km journey in his Chevy Camaro, not making any stops - unaware the cat was in the grille space.

The severely injured cat wasn't discovered until the car was parked outside a New Plymouth hotel where passers-by alerted the SPCA and rushed the injured cat to the vet.

Cat survived an horrific trip in a car grill from Auckland to New Plymouth has survived against all odds. Image / supplied SPCA

North Taranaki SPCA said the brave cat is "the face of a miracle and unbelievable survival story" after he lost his claws, was hypothermic and suffered severe shock.

But today they said the cat has recovered "remarkably" and is in good health, but no one had come forward to claim it.

"We hope that somebody will know the cat, whether it be a neighbour, friend or relative," they said.

According to the SCPA, the cat, initially believed to have climbed into the grille in Glenfield, is now thought to have climbed there in Orewa.

The SPCA have a legal requirement to hold an animal for seven days before they can put it up for adoption.

A cat that survived a horror road trip is in good health, but is yet to find its owner. Image / supplied SPCA

"But in this case we will be waiting a little bit longer than that to make sure," it said.

A post on the North Taranaki SPCA Facebook page, with photos of the cat, has received over 2500 shares and almost 1000 likes.

The North Taranaki SPCA has appealed to anyone who recognises the white and dark grey cat to contact them on (06) 758 2053.