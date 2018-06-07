National MP Judith Collins has called Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis a "disgrace" after he called a senior female MP "hysterical" when she asked him a question at a parliamentary committee.

"That sort of patronising, sexist comment is something we National women get a lot from, particularly, the Labour party," Collins said today.

"This is the deputy leader of the Labour Party speaking to a senior MP who has been around for quite some time and a former minister as though she was a naughty little girl who should sit back in her little box and take her turn.

"Actually, Kelvin Davis is a disgrace," Collins said.

Advertisement

Davis made the comment to National MP Jacqui Dean at a select committee hearing yesterday.

The National Party will probably try to have Davis recalled to the Economic Development, Science and Innovation select committee after what it called a lacklustre performance in which he refused to answer questions about his $170 million tourism portfolio.

Davis fronted yesterday to answer questions from MPs on the coming financial year. All ministers must report on their areas of spending after the Budget.

In answer to a number of questions Davis told the committee members they would have to "wait and see", frustrating National MPs.

He called Dean "a bit hysterical" when she asked a question. "You'll be right," he said when she said his comment was offensive.

Committee chairman Jonathan Young, also a National MP, said it was likely the National MPs on the committee would seek to have Davis recalled. The issue would be discussed next week.

He said it was "absolutely unacceptable" for Davis to call a female MP "hysterical" and the comment crossed a line.

National's tourism spokesperson Todd McClay called Davis' appearance "possibly the worst performance of any minister in any select committee ever".

"It's an insult to the tourism industry that he would not answer simple questions about his plans, and disrespectful to taxpayers that he doesn't believe he needs to be accountable for spending $170 million of their money."

McClay said Davis should be recalled to answer questions about how he would spend the money and what taxpayers could expect.

"The New Zealand tourism industry and the 188,000 people it employs deserve far better than a minister who is not across the detail of his portfolio and, worse than that, doesn't seem to care."

Comment is being sought from Davis.

It is unlikely he will be recalled as a majority of the committee needs to agree. National makes up exactly half of the 10-strong committee.

National is also locked in a battle with Speaker Trevor Mallard over a sexist comment he heard come from its side of the House.

It has threatened to move a motion of no confidence in him when Parliament sits again next week after accusing him of feeding information to the media and using an arbitrary way of maintaining discipline in the housing through the giving and taking of supplementary questions.

Mallard said he heard Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a "stupid little girl".

National says none of its MPs heard the comment.