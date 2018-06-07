The National Party will probably try to get Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis recalled to a parliamentary committee after what it called a lacklustre "vacant" performance in which he refused to answer questions about his $170 million tourism portfolio.

Davis, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, appeared before the Economic Development, Science and Innovation select committee yesterday to answer questions from MPs on the coming financial year. All ministers must report on their areas of spending after the Budget.

In answer to a number of questions around the proposed tourism levy, Davis told the committee they would have to "wait and see".

He also told committee chairman Jonathan Young "don't talk to me like that" and called MP Jacqui Dean "a bit hysterical" when she asked a question. "You'll be right," he said when she called his comment offensive.

Young, also a National MP, said it was likely the National MPs on the committee would seek to have Davis recalled after an appearance they described as "vacant". The issue would be discussed next week.

He said it was "absolutely unacceptable" for Davis to call a female MP "hysterical" and the comment crossed a line.

National's tourism spokesperson Todd McClay called Davis' appearance "possibly the worst performance of any minister in any select committee ever".

"It's an insult to the tourism industry that he would not answer simple questions about his plans, and disrespectful to taxpayers that he doesn't believe he needs to be accountable for spending $170 million of their money."

McClay said Davis should be recalled to the committee and answer questions about how he would spend the money and what taxpayers could expect.

"The New Zealand tourism industry and the 188,000 people it employs deserve far better than a minister who is not across the detail of his portfolio and, worse than that, doesn't seem to care."

Comment is being sought from Davis.

It is unlikely he will be recalled as a majority of the committee needs to agree. National makes up exactly half of the 10-strong committee.