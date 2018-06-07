Motorway traffic is a nightmare for Auckland commuters this morning, after a number of breakdowns and a crash.

A truck broke down just before 6.30am near the Southern Motorway's Orams Rd overbridge, after Manukau, blocking a southbound lanes.

The area is heavily congested as tow services arrive to remove the truck and drivers are asked to pass with care.

About 6.45am, emergency services were called to a crash just after the Redoubt Rd on-ramp.

The crash is blocking the middle southbound lane and is also adding to congestion.



SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - BREAKDOWN - 6:20AM

A truck breakdown is blocking the left lane southbound near Orams Rd overbridge, after Manukau. Merge right to pass with care & expect delays through the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/O8Ko8QsxWX — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 7, 2018

Those west of the city can also expect delays after a crash on the Northwestern Motorway, just after the Lincoln Rd off-ramp, shortly before 7am.

The NZ Transport Agency says although the crash was quickly cleared but a "heavy patch'' of traffic is expected from Te Atatu to Lincoln Rd.