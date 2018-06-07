Motorway traffic is a nightmare for Auckland commuters this morning, after a number of crashes and breakdowns.

Two crashes have happened within the past hour - one just after 8am citybound on the Northern Motorway, near the Esmonde Rd off-ramp.

The second, southbound on the Southern Motorway, is blocking the left lane at the Queenstown Rd overbridge.

Emergency crews were called to the crash just before 8.30am.

A citybound truck broke down in the middle lane of the Southern Motorway on the Newmarket Viaduct about 8.35am.

Earlier, a truck broke down just before 6.30am near the Southern Motorway's Orams Rd overbridge, after Manukau, blocking a southbound lane.

Tow services removed the truck shortly before 8am, but there is heavy congestion in the area.

About 6.45am, emergency services were called to a crash just after the Redoubt Rd on-ramp.

The crash is blocking the middle southbound lane and is also adding to congestion.



Those west of the city can also expect delays after a crash westbound on the Northwestern Motorway, just after the Lincoln Rd off-ramp, shortly before 7am.

The NZ Transport Agency says although the crash was quickly cleared but a "heavy patch'' of traffic is expected from Te Atatu to Lincoln Rd.