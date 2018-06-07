After a cold, wet week, fine weather is on the way for the weekend.

A high-pressure system will begin to set in, easing the cold southerly winds and bringing more pleasant weather for many.

However, it doesn't mean a warmer start to the weekend, as Saturday is likely to be a particularly cold morning.

A front will bring rain to western areas of the South Island and wind in explosed places, although not as much rain as during the week.

The morning sun brings a glow to the Wairarapa. Photo / Geoff Walker

The front should move over the upper South Island and weaken late Sunday, followed by another ridge.

There is a moderate chance of warning amounts of rain in Fiordland on Saturday, and in Westland during late Saturday and Sunday.

The front could bring snow to the usual places about the alps and high country, but eastern areas will remain fine.

Today's forecast

• Whangarei: Fine. Southerlies dying out afternoon. High 17C / Low 8C.

• Auckland: Fine. Southerly dying out afternoon. High 16C / Low 6C.

• Tauranga: Fine. Southerly breezes dying out afternoon. High 17C / Low 5C.

• Hamilton: Fine. Southerly breezes dying out. High 16C / Low 1C.

• New Plymouth: Partly cloudy. Becoming fine and southeasterlies dying out evening. High 14C / Low 3C.

• Napier: Showers easing morning, then clearing afternoon. Southwesterlies gradually easing. High 14C / Low 0C.

• Wellington: A few morning showers then fine. Southerlies easing morning and dying out afternoon. High 12C / Low 6C.

• Nelson: Fine with morning frost. Light winds. High 13C / Low 3C.

• Christchurch: Morning cloud clearing to fine. Northerlies developing afternoon. High 12C / Low 0C.

• Dunedin: Fine, apart from morning and evening cloud. Northwesterlies. High 11C / Low 3C.